Anthony Angelo Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Angelo “Tony” Fusco, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Sunday evening, June 27, 2021, in the comfort of his home after watching on TV the 4th of July fireworks celebration from the Austintown Plaza with his wife, which he truly enjoyed.

Tony was born August 11, 1930, Youngstown, a son of the late Anthony and Anne Hnatiw Fusco and except for his time in the military, lived his life in this area.

He was a 1948 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955. After his honorable discharge from the service, he attended Youngstown University for a time.

Tony, along with his brother, Bob, owned and operated Town Tavern on the city’s west side and Bottom’s Up and Ye Olde Tavern on the city’s south side. Additionally, he worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Nabisco, First Federal of Youngstown, Land Title, Metropolitan Bank and again for First Federal of Youngstown (FFY), from where he retired at the age of 75 in 2005.

Tony enjoyed travel and sports, which he combined by visiting many major league ballparks all over the country. He also played softball until age 65 and was a big fan of the Indians, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He and his wife, Helen, also enjoyed attending the Guided Missile Group Army reunions throughout the United States. Blessed with the gift of gab, Tony could talk on the phone for hours and he had a great sense of humor and told terrific stories. Family meant everything to him and he loved their many Sunday get-togethers. He loved his home and enjoyed sitting on his patio, watching the squirrels and deer in the nearby woods.

He was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where he had served in various capacities, including president. Anthony had also been president of the Lions Club in 1971.

Tony leaves his wife of 63 years, Helen Kaplach Fusco, whom he married May 31, 1958; his children, Michelle Kozar, Anthony Fusco, Debra (Rick) Nittoli and Kenneth (Diane) Fusco; “bonus child,” Greg Trumbull; grandchildren, Justin (Barbara) Mitchell, Robert Walsh, Anthony Fusco, Christopher Walsh, Shawn (Curtiss) Paige, Jessica (Justin) Edwards, Renee (Ryan) Beck, Michelle (Sean) Thomas, Jamie Fusco, Shane Mitchell and Carly (Austin) Mylander; “bonus grandchildren,” Corey (Autumn) Kozar, Breanna Kozar and Kayla Kozar; great-grandchildren, Anthony, AJ, Adrienne, Lucy, Gianna, Dylan, Bella, Haley, Avery, Marina and Justin; and “bonus great-grandchild,” Dylan; siblings, Robert (Rita) Fusco and Shirley Edwards and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Edward Edwards.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. To honor Tony in a way he would love, the wearing of sports apparel for one (or several!) of his favorite teams (Indians, Browns, OSU, YSU) is encouraged for calling hours.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at the funeral home and will continue with a funeral service to take place 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Orthodox Church, 125 Steel Street, Youngstown.

To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Tony and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the church service, and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.