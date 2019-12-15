Annette Ragan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Ragan, 72, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Annette was born August 1, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Tony and Nicolena Portolese Zitto and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School and worked for the W.C. Zabel Company for nearly 20 years.

Mrs. Ragan was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She served on the board at the former BCC School and was a volunteer tour mother for the Chaney High School Choral Company as well as the Science Olympiad. Annette also served as president of the Parent-Teacher Guild at Volney Rogers Junior High School in 1996.

Annette enjoyed cooking, crocheting and reading, but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, John T. Ragan, whom she married July 26, 1975; three children, Marianne (Shawn) Donley, JoAnn (Mark) Kyser and John A. (Kalah) Ragan; two grandchildren, John Anthony Ragan Jr. and Delana Mckenzie Ragan and a sister, Rose Bissett.

Besides her parents; a sister, Julia Sedall, preceded Annette in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at the funeral home and will continue at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow the church service and will be at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

