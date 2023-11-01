CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette L. Hofus-Bundy, 67, passed away Friday afternoon, October 27, 2023, at Austintown Health Care following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Annette was born October 29, 1955, in Warren, a daughter of Lester M. Bundy and Betty M. Richards Bundy and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1973 graduate of Bristol High School.

In her younger days, Annette worked at Republic Steel. She later worked for Ohio Edison at the Niles Power Plant for 25 years before she retired.

Annette was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3298 in Austintown and was also a social member of the VFW Post 3287.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her mother, Betty Bundy of Bristolville; her companion of 30 years, Robert J. Naberezny, with whom she made her home; five siblings, Linda (Jim) Jordan of Warren, Millie Carpenter of Austintown, Bruce Bundy of Cherry Valley, Ohio, Jeff (Shelly) Bundy of Oregon and Theresa Helmick of Warren and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Annette will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester M. Bundy and her husband, Richard Hofus.

A memorial service will be held at North Bristol Christian Church at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

