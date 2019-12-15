Anne Soroka, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Soroka, 94, passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at her home after a long and fulfilling life.

Anne was born December 20, 1924, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Sulak and lived in this area most of her life.

Anne graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and after graduation worked for the War Department in Washington D.C. during World War II, where she held a high security clearance. After her return home to Ohio from Washington, she worked for the former Harris Fabricating as an office manager, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown. Anne was also a weekly co-host of the Ukrainian Radio Hour on WKTL Radio in Struthers for many years.

Mrs. Soroka was dedicated to her work and always remained busy and constructive. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family and will always be remembered as a positive, upbeat, selfless and self-disciplined person.



Anne is survived by her daughter, Pam (Doug) Seeley of Galloway; three sisters, Pauline Nachim of Youngstown, Amelia Parimucha of Youngstown and Helen (Mike) Esposito of Campbell; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Anne’s husband, Michael Soroka, whom she married February 9, 1947, passed away January 6, 1986. Besides her husband; a sister, Stephanie Martin and several nephews, are deceased.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at the funeral home and will continue at 10:00 a.m. with services at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Anne will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s name to the Ukrainian Radio Hour program (contact the funeral home for donation instructions); or to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Pam and Doug Seeley express sincere gratitude and thanks to the Zuraw family for the friendship, kindness and help given to Anne and her family throughout her life and for truly being a part of “our extended family.”

Vichnaya Pamyat! (Memory Eternal!)

