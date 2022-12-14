NORTH JACKSON (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Krill, 97, a former 60 year resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Antonine Village with her family by her side.

Anne was born June 15, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Eva Duda Yaslik and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Anne also worked outside the home as a waitress for a few local restaurants.

Mrs. Krill was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church.

She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, decorating for the holidays and she had a fondness for animals, especially her cats.

Anne leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Laraine Wallace of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Eileen (Gary) Binder of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Linda (Michael) Van Eman, Susan (Adam) Gaydosh and Bryan Binder; a great-granddaughter, Kaitlynn Fleeson; her sister-in-law, Helen Yaslik, of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 41 years, John Krill, whom she married February 1, 1947, passed away September 14, 1988. A brother, Alex Yaslik, a sister, Mary Yaslik, a son-in-law, Bill Wallace and a nephew, Richard Yaslik also preceded Anne in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church 4310 Kirk Road, Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Anne will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Anne’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Antonine Village 2675 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451 in Anne’s memory.

Anne’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of the Antonine Village and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness shown and care given to Anne over the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

