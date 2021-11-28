Anne K. Joyce, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne K. Joyce, 73, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods in Austintown.

Anne was born April 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Mildred Lynch Joyce, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Anne worked for the Easter Seals, for the daycare at Zion Lutheran Church and retired from the Inn at Christine Valley as the assistant to the activities director.

Anne was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed reading and watching musicals.

She leaves two sisters, Mary Deskin of Boardman and Elizabeth (Atty. Thomas) Infante of Canfield; a nephew, John Rappach and a niece, Laura Carlini.

Calling hours are private, but all are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Christine Church on S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s name to Angels for Animals, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank.