Anne Hingel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Hingel, formerly of Forest Hill Drive in Austintown, passed away Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, at her home at the Inn At Christine Valley with her family by her side.

Anne was born September 10, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Daniel and Alexandria Vallasevitch (Vallas) and lived her life in this area.

Mrs. Hingel attended East High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Anne also worked for over 40 years as a self-employed hairdresser, retiring in 1999 when she was 75 years young.

Anne was a very devout Christian who lived her life accordingly. She will always be remembered as a “people person” who enjoyed life, her family, and her many friends.

She liked golf, bowling, and sewing. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, working in her yard, and playing cards.

Anne will be sadly missed by her daughter, Linda Monroe of Boardman; her granddaughter, Linda (Ryan) Capezio of Canfield; her grandson, John E. (Shannon) Monroe of Canfield and two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Hailey.

Anne’s husband of 40 years, Ernest E. Hingel, whom she married November 10, 1946, passed away, July 26, 1987. Besides her husband, a son, Ernie J. Hingel; a son-in-law, Dominic J. Monroe; two brothers, John and William Vallas; and five sisters, Julia Neill, Vera Kutsko, Helen Morgan, Mary Vallas, and Katherine Morgan, are deceased.

Per Anne’s wishes, private services were held Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown and interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Anne’s family thanks the staff with the Inn At Christine Valley, who took loving care of Anne and quickly became a part of her family.