MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annamae Bard, 87, formerly of McDonald, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

Annamae was born February 8, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and lived in the McDonald area for most of her life before moving to Ft. Wayne to be closer to her daughter in 2020.

Mrs. Bard was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians. Annamae was an avid reader and enjoyed reading mystery novels. She also enjoyed visiting casinos and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Annamae leaves to cherish her memory her son, Rich (Karen) Bard of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Kathy (Joe) Toth of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Tyler and Miranda Bard of Houston and Joey and Amanda Toth of Ft. Wayne and many extended family members.

Annamae will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her

Her husband of 61 years, Leo S. Bard, whom she married July 21, 1956, passed away January 26, 2018.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

Family and friends may gather again on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township where Annamae will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Annamae’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Annamae’s memory.

