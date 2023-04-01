AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Vargo, 103, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023, at Austinwoods after a long and fulfilling life.

Anna was born January 16, 1920, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Olenick Novak and was raised in Smokey Hollow and a lifelong area resident.

In her younger days, Anna worked for Kreskee Company in Downtown Youngstown and also worked at the TB Sanitarium before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of the former Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Youngstown and was currently a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Anna, who was affectionately known as “Auntie” to her family, was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed taking bus trips to Atlantic City and playing slot machines in Las Vegas. She was an outstanding cook and baker and also enjoyed feeding and watching birds.

Mrs. Vargo was a member of the Austintown Senior Citizens.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Arlene Getch of Austintown and Shirley Hood of Austintown; three grandchildren, Michael V. Getch, Carrie Hood and Shelby Farkas; four great-grandchildren, Ross and Zoe Bailey, Thomas and Benjamin Farkas and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Michael Vargo, whom she married in 1948, died in 1989.

A son-in-law, R. Thomas Hood; six brothers, Stephen Klema, Michael Klema, John Clemens, Joseph Klema, William Novak, Daniel Novak and two sisters, Amelia DeCecco and Mary Rhiel, also preceded Anna in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Anna’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to Nurse Kendra of Austinwoods for her kindness and compassionate care given to Anna during her time there.

