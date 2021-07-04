Anna Saunders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Saunders, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday afternoon, July 1, 2021, at Omni Manor, after a long and fulfilling life.

Anna was born October 31, 1921, in Hubbard and was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Erent Staydohar. She lived most of her life on the Westside of Youngstown.

She loved scratch-off lottery tickets, playing bingo and visiting casinos. She also enjoyed the time she spent living at the Freedom Village Apartments and the many activities she participated in while there. Most of all, Anna enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Her husband, John “Jack” Saunders, whom she married in 1967, passed away on November 16, 1969.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory a niece, Patricia (Reynold) Nesbitt; a nephew, Harold (Patty) Lipscomb; a brother-in-law, John Holquist; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many extended family members and many friends and thoughtful caregivers.

Anna will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, two brothers, Nicholas and Louis Staydohar; two sisters, Theresa Staydohar and Mary Holquist; a niece, Donna Burkholder and her longtime companion, Joe Bada, preceded Anna in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects on Monday, July 5, 2021, at a 1:00 p.m. service, which will take place in the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens on State Route 46 in Austintown. Committal will follow the chapel service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Anna’s family expresses its appreciation for the staff at Omni Manor and to the staff with Southern Care Hospice. Also, special thanks to Anna’s longtime aide, Selena, who cared for her for over nine years.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.