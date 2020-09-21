Anna Marie Gay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Gay, 79, of the city’s South Side, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, at Hospice House.

Anna was born July 14, 1941, in Republic, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Thomasina Rondelli Malachin.

She was a graduate of Redstone High School in Republic and came to this area after her marriage to Stanley O. Gay, Jr.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed playing bingo, visiting Mountaineer Racetrack and Casino, and “spoiling” her grandchildren.

Mrs. Gay was a longtime member of St. Patrick Parish in Youngstown, where she was an employee of the church and school for many years.

Anna leaves two children, Elizabeth Kovach of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Michael (Sharmayne) Gay of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Daniel Kanna, Kyle Kovach, Bryson Gay, Alexandra Gay, Lana Gay and Troy Gay; a great-grandson, Ashton Stanley; a sister, Frannie DuPont of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Thomas (Sue) Malachin of Maricopa, Arizona and Anthony Malachin (Pat) of Youngstown.

Anna’s husband of over 25 years, Stanley Gay, Jr., passed away in 1987. A son, Stanley O. Gay III, three brothers, George Malachin Sr., Silvio Martini, and Andrew Malachin Jr.; and two sisters, Rita Hovanec and Theresa Cosimato, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Anna and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

