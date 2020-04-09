Anna Mae D’Amico, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae D’Amico, 78, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Anna Mae was born January 3, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Earl and Ruth King.

Anna Mae was a graduate of Ursuline High School and worked for Packaging Corporation of America on Meridian Road for 18 years. Mrs. D’Amico later worked as a bus driver for MRDD for 28 years, stating that was “the best job she ever had in her life.” Mrs. D’Amico was also a licensed real estate agent and worked for various local realtors.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Mrs. D’Amico leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Colleen D’Amico of Pompano Beach, Florida; her son, Michael E. D’Amico of Austintown; a grandson, Nicholas A. D’Amico of Los Angeles and her sister and “partner in crime,” JoAnn Fire of Austintown, who was often seen with her, playing cards, playing slot machines at Mountaineer Park and going out to dinner. She also leaves many extended family members, who she loved dearly.

Her husband, Michael R. D’Amico; her brother, Earl King and two sisters, Betty Skelly and Mary Hartz, are now reunited with Anna Mae in Heaven.

Special thanks from Anna Mae’s family to Judy Skelly, David and Valerie Skelly and Christine Luknis, for their overwhelming kindness and support.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled during this time. Private committal services took place on Thursday, April 2, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Anna Mae was laid to rest next to her husband.

A celebration of Anna Mae’s life will be scheduled to take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

