YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Lee Hripko, 95, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

Anna was born March 18, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W. and Kristina Dutko Kozak and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School and then attended beauty school.

Anna worked as a hairstylist for McKelvey’s Beauty Salon for over 20 years while raising and caring for her family.

Anna married Stephen M. Hripko on September 3, 1945 and spent 39 years together before his passing on April 27, 1985.

Mrs. Hripko was a lifelong member of St. Christine Church and the Infant of Prague Ministry. Anna was also a member of the rosary group at St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

She enjoyed baking and was well known for her fabulous pizzelles and kolachi. Anna had a great passion for life and her family and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and the many memories they made together.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, JoAnn Leach of Youngstown; her son, Stephen J. (Ericka) Hripko of Mineral Ridge; four grandchildren, LeeAnn Batterby, Amy (Jim) Hoza, Alexa (Justin) Vinkler and Stephen R. Hripko; four great-grandchildren, J.D. Batterby, Jamie (Frank) Gray, Daniel Hoza and Eliana Vinkler; three great-great-grandchildren, Camden Batterby, Blake Gray and Darren Sims and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Anna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Irene Mikula; a brother, John Kozak and a brother-in-law, Emil Mikula, also preceded Anna in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Anna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Stephen.

