Anna L. Wyeth, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. Wyeth, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Anna was born October 25, 1939, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John McIntyre and Mary Fuller Dutton and came to the Youngstown area in the late 1950s.

She was a 1957 graduate of Brookville High School in Pennsylvania and later graduated from Choffin School of Practical Nursing in 1971.

Anna worked as a nurse for 39 years retiring in 2010.

Anna greatly enjoyed preparing for holidays and family gatherings. She liked playing bingo, visiting casinos, bowling and reading. She collected Longaberger baskets and was also a member of the Red Hat Society with her best friend, Kathy Reckner.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dawn (Doug) Braund of Austintown; a stepson, Vernon (Denise) Wyeth of Michigan; a stepdaughter, Cindy (Jack) Strother of Illinois; five grandchildren, Ashley Trapp, Rachel Stouffer (fiancé, John Baker), David (Alyssa) Braund, Nicholas Barbone (fiancée, Mandie LaNeve) and Morgan Braund; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Cameron and many extended family members.

She will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Walter H. Wyeth, whom she married October 5, 1973, passed away May 2, 1993. Besides her husband, a sister, Donna McIntyre; a brother, Richard Dutton; a stepson, Walter Wyeth and stepdaughter, Laura Wyeth, preceded Anna in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Entombment will take place privately at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where Anna will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Anna’s family thanks the staff at Hospice House for the kindness shown and care given to Anna during her short time there.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.