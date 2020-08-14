Anna L. Jordan, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. Jordan, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, with her son by her side.

Anna was born November 20, 1923, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pauser Connors and came to the McDonald area as a child with her family in 1928.

She was a 1941 graduate of McDonald High School and worked briefly at U.S. Steel and she later worked as the head cook at McDonald Elementary School for over 20 years.

Mrs. Jordan was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She greatly enjoyed working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Her husband of over 50 years, Charles G. Jordan, whom she married November 16, 1946, passed away May 16, 1997.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her loss her son, Charles G. Jordan III, with whom she made her home.

Besides her husband, a daughter, Holly Jordan and a brother, David Connors, preceded Anna in death.



Per Anna’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

