Anna Kiddon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Kiddon, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Community in Youngstown.

Anna was born January 19, 1928, in Dubova, Czechoslovakia and was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kekelik Olejar.

She graduated high school in Europe and came to America and Youngstown in 1947.

Mrs. Kiddon was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked outside the home at Strouss’ Department Store, Dollar Bank and for J.C. Penney before retiring in 1988 from the General Electric Coil Plant in Austintown.

She was a longtime member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar Guild. She was also a member of Eastern Orthodox Women’s Society.

Anna enjoyed cleaning, cooking, gardening and doing word search puzzles.

She leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, Stephen Kiddon, whom she married September 13, 1953; her daughter, Kate Kiddon Till (Dave Shreve) of Delaware; her son, Gregory S. (Laura) Kiddon of Fairborn; six grandchildren, Pieter (Ashley) Till, Stefan Till, Kelsey Till (Scott Sommers), Andrew (Megan) Kiddon, James Kiddon and Barbara Kiddon; four great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Hudson, Cohen and Madeleine; a sister-in-law, Janet Olejar of Tacoma, Washington; a special Godson, Greg Trumbull and many nieces and nephews.

Two sisters and their husbands, Suzanna and Lamar Boyer and Mary and Joe Kurty, along with a brother, Dr. Michael Olejar, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from Noon to 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, at the funeral home, where services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Committal services will follow the funeral home services and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel in Youngstown.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Anna’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 4, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

