Ann Zolka, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Zolka, 88, formerly of Boardman, passed away late Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at her home at Humility House.

Ann was born June 20, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Anna Zifchak Garchar and was a lifelong area resident.

Ann was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and after her marriage, became a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Zolka was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown and was a member of the church’s Altar and Rosary Society.

Her husband of nearly 56 years, Ernest Zolka, Sr., whom she married September 7, 1957, passed away July 25, 2013.

Ann leaves two sons, Ernest, Jr., (Terri) Zolka of Little Rock, Arkansas and Robert (Joni) Zolka of Austintown; five grandchildren, Karen, Todd, R.J., Abby and Ally and a sister, Mary (William) Duchek of Poland.

Besides her husband; six brothers, John, Andy, Steve, Joe, Paul and George Garchar and two sisters, Betty Dicsko and Helen Pervetich; preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477. N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., on Wednesday, January 8, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Stephen of Hungary Church on Wilson Avenue in Youngstown, with Rev. Joe Rudjak officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

