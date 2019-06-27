Ann Potock Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Potock, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Ann was born November 28, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sam and Mary Loyko Samsonchik and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of East High School and worked for General Fireproofing for a few years, until her marriage and afterwards she dedicated the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Potock was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 73 years, Michael Potock, whom she married March 2, 1946; her daughter, Carol Potock of Girard; her son, Bob (Melanie) Potock of Colorado and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Potock will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.