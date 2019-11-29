Ann Parish Klopta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Parish Klopta, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 at Omni Manor Care Center with family by her side.

Ann was born July 24, 1923 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Anthony and Lucille Leone Parish and was a lifelong area resident.

Ann graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and worked at McKenzie Muffler during World War II. After her marriage in 1947, Ann became a homemaker dedicated to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Mrs. Klopta enjoyed cooking and preparing family meals and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom and grandma.

Ann is survived by four sons, Edward J. Klopta of Youngstown, Tom (Linda) Klopta of Youngstown, David A. Klopta of Youngstown and Patrick Klopta of Fresno, California; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Cris) Ruiz, T.J. (Melissa) Klopta, Justine (Chris) Burrell, Shawn Baker and Shaun Fanucchi; eight great-grandchildren, Alana, Keanu, Sophia, Harper, Zander, Carson, Camden and Ariana; a brother, Anthony (Patricia) Parish of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Parish of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 49 years, Edward J. Klopta, whom she married June 2, 1947, passed away Dec. 11. 1996. Besides her husband, Ann was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Angelo, Jake, Nick and James Parish and three sisters, Mary Zinghini, Rose Whiteside and Mildred Alltop Franklin.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

