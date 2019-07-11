Ann Marion Schertler, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marion Schertler, 99, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2019, at The Inn at Poland Way, where she spent the last year of her life.

Ann Carson was born May 20, 1920, in Treglia, Italy, a daughter of Dominick A. Carusone and Maria J. Parrillo Carusone and came to America and Girard with her family as a small child in 1921.

Ann was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She also worked as a cashier at Lozier’s in Girard from 1939 to 1951, where her older customers would still recognize her from to this day.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, where she performed volunteer work at the cafeteria from 1960 to 2013. She also did volunteer work at St. Vincent DePaul as the cook in Warren since 1989 and also volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank in Girard.

As of last year, at the age of 98, Ann could still be seen out in the yard trimming the bushes and doing other minor yard work.

In May of this year, the “Carson Sisters,” all in their 90s, got together for a very nice and unfortunately, last visit.

Ann leaves her son, Robert P. (LiBeth) Schertler of Canfield; two sisters, Catherine Carson of Girard and Eileen Terlecky of Niles; five nephews and a niece.

Ann will be truly and sadly missed by all who loved her.

Ann’s husband, Robert P. Schertler, whom she married November 18, 1950, passed away April 24, 1986.

Besides her husband, Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Regina and two brothers, Joseph Carson and Edward Carson.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Rose Church, prior to the Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will take place privately at Girard Union Cemetery, where Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.