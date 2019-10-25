Ann Marie Scirocco, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Scirocco, 88, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann Marie was born Sept. 13, 1931, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Steve and Barbara Kunovich Rodnick and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School in Youngstown and worked at the Warren Theater as a cashier. She later worked in the family business, Scirocco’s Market.

Mrs. Scirocco was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. She was very active in the church, working weekly bingo and counting money on Sundays with her husband. Mrs. Scirocco also helped decorate the church inside and out for Christmas and Easter.



She enjoyed baseball and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. Ann also enjoyed visiting casinos and she especially enjoyed her family.

Mrs. Scirocco leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 68 years, John “Cookie” Scirocco, whom she married Dec. 2, 1950; two daughters, Debbie (Dick) Frost of Mineral Ridge and Marilyn Partain of Girard; a son, John “Duke” (Theresa) Scirocco of Niles; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Pucci of Youngstown and Rose Parett of Girard; and a brother, Joseph Swartzen.

Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Francie Strobel and a brother, Louis Swartzen, preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.