BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, 76, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Ann Marie, who was affectionately known as Mary, was born July 18, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Ann Kostunik Danylchak.

She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation she was employed as an accounting assistant at Lustig’s Shoe Store. She later obtained her real estate license and brokers license. Ann Marie achieved a great deal of success for many years with Del Realty.

She married the love of her life, Andrew S. Profanchik on October 29, 1966. Together they created APCO Construction and Realty. They were innovators in multi-unit condominium living in addition to developing many residential communities throughout the area.

Ann Marie sought to live her life to the fullest, and succeeded fashionably every day.

Ann Marie enjoyed traveling the world, cruising, shopping, fine dining and an occasional trip to the casino. Above all, she cherished the memories she made with her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Andrew. Two daughters, Deborah (Fred) Cheek of Baltimore and Denise (David) Stoneman of Boardman; two grandsons, Alexander and Andrew Stoneman; two sisters, Katherine (Michael) Kratofil of Winchester, Virginia and Patricia (Joseph) Ramunno of Massilon; a sister-in-law, Lydia (Alan) Kozak of Boardman, along with many nieces and nephews, extended family members and many, many friends.

Ann Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, and from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Church 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Lowellville.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.