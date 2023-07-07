YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Ann Marie Kalenits, 94, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at Heritage Manor following a long and fulfilling life.

Ann, who was affectionately known as Annie, was born January 7, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Reveland Heater.

The Heaters soon moved to the west side of Youngstown, where Ann lived all of her life and met Frank Kalenits, Sr., with whom she enjoyed 71 years of marriage.

A graduate of Chaney High School, Ann was a diligent worker who was employed at various jobs throughout her life. In her early 20s, she earned a living at the General Electric plant, making light bulbs. She later worked at several “classic” local spots including Golden Crust Bakery, Gran Lanes and the Donut Oven. Ann especially liked to reminisce about her time spent working in a chocolate factory, making it no secret that she developed a habit of enjoying a chocolate or two straight from the conveyor belt. In her enthusiastic retelling, always delivered with a smile, she would reference the famous chocolate factory episode of I Love Lucy.

Ann’s competitive spirit was evident; she loved to play all types of games, earning her the nickname “Grandma Chuck-a-luck” from her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games and “the car game”, especially with her family.

Ann was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She was known for her selflessness, always kind and generous without expecting anything in return. Ann was the exemplar of someone who would give the shirt off of their back. Ann’s family will wholeheartedly miss her sense of humor, her witty remarks, her contagious smile, and her stories of adventure from her long and fulfilling life. Ann was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, and was the toughest cookie every day until the very end.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Kalenits, Sr., whom she married April 19, 1952; her four daughters, Christine Kennedy, Judy (Bruce) MacGregor, Mary Jo Mshar and Elizabeth Hood; her son, Frank (Lorena) Kalenits, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her parakeet, Louie.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Heater and her son-in-law, Dominic Mshar.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Annie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Levy Gardens and Heritage Manor for providing excellent and loving care for Ann in her final days.

~Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell~

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.