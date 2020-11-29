Ann Marie “Dolly” Meckes, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie “Dolly” Grimaldi Meckes, 87, peacefully took her last breath Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19.

Ann Marie was born February 22, 1933 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Marion and Helen Lockhart Grimaldi. She grew up a dedicated and loving daughter, was a graduate of Girard High School and lived in this area all of her life.

In 1954, Dolly married her true love and eventual lifelong partner, Robert “Eddie” Meckes. Together, they wrote a story of tenderness, compassion and enduring love that carried them through the joys and hardships of life. The couple built a family with their two wonderful daughters, where Dolly was a wife and a mom before anything else. She was Eddie’s strength and purpose, and even after 66 years together they still held hands, which was a testament to the respect and steadfast commitment they had made to each other many years ago.

Mrs. Meckes worked for 24 years outside the home for Packard Electric, retiring from the company in 1988.

Although she had a job outside the home, Dolly’s real calling was that of a committed wife, mother, and grandmother to her adoring and loving family. Her hands never stopped even when her career did. She was an amazing crafter, and often crocheted an endless number of gifts for her family and friends. She also donated her talents to many organizations, and would make hats for the Hope Center of Boardman for patients battling cancer.

She was a devout member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald and later of St. Rose Church in Girard. Her faith was the basis for how she lived her life.

Dolly will be remembered and appreciated for her honesty, strength, beauty and grace. She gave more of herself to the people she loved then she could ever receive in return and she lived every day of her life in that way. All who knew her were better because she played a role in their lives and she will significantly be missed.

Dolly leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Robert; two daughters, Nina (Frank) Davis of Girard and Robin Eastek of Columbiana; grandchildren, Doug (Valerie) Davis, Frank (Kathlyn) Davis, Christina (Nick) Piccoli, Shannon (Chuck) Eddy, Amanda (Andy) Seldomridge, Candice (Ben) Phelps and Ann Marie (David) Braydich; 15 great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Francine Martin; a brother, Frank (Carylon) Grimaldi and many nieces and nephews. Dolly loved greatly and touched deeply each family member,.

Besides her parents, a son-in-law, Thomas Eastek, is deceased.

Due to the nature of her death and the impact of Covid-19 on her family, there will be no services or calling hours. Dolly’s family asks that her life be celebrated by finding love and goodness in each moment of life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Center of Boardman, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.