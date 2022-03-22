STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Sabel, 86, a 36 year resident of Struthers Manor, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by thelove of her family.

Ann was born March 12, 1936, in Youngstown, the tenth child of the late Paul Sabel and Mary Kowalzyk Sabel and was a lifelong area resident.

Ann was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

She enjoyed baking, crocheting afghans, scarves, and baby blankets for her family. She loved traveling to casinos, enjoyed going out to dinner, and spending time with her family who were her life.

Ann is survived by her sister, Delores Fisher of Poland, who loved her dearly and many nieces and nephews including Nancy Simmons and Joann Tyma, who were very helpful to her and many extended family members including many great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Her six brothers, Leo, Felix, Edward, Peter, Mike and Frank Sabel and three sisters, Josephine Tyma, Emily Horvat and Stella Sulka preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church 764 5th St., Struthers.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

