Ann M. Lessick, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Ann M. Lessick, 97, longtime resident of the Youngstown’s West Side, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long and fulfilling life.

Ann was born June 25, 1923, in Smock. Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Kurilla Danko, and came to this area as a young woman in 1947.

She was a 1942 graduate of Uniontown Senior High School in Pennsylvania and after her marriage in 1946, was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Ann also worked outside the home for Strouss’ Department Store and for Grayson’s, both in downtown Youngstown.

A devout Catholic who enjoyed attending Sunday Mass, Ann was a former member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society, and she was a current member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mrs. Lessick enjoyed playing cards and belonged to many local card clubs. She enjoyed baking and loved spending time with her family.

She leaves two sons, Robert F. (Nancy) Lessick of Lexington, Ohio and Ronald P. (Jeanne Tondo) Lessick of Girard; four grandchildren, Frank (Melissa) Lessick, Andrew (Courtney) Lessick, Alexandra (John) Leskovec and Annaleise (Ryan) Fisher and two great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Daniel.

Ann’s husband of 55 years, Frank R. Lessick, whom she married Jan. 3, 1946, passed away Jan. 5, 2001.

Besides her husband, Ann was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marlene Lessick; two brothers, John Danko and Steve Danko; and three sisters, Mary Allowatt, Helen Tomko, and Mildred Petlock.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Rose Church on East Main Street in Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the Mass. To those who cannot attend the gathering or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ann and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to Catholic Charities Diocese of Youngstown, 144 W. Wood St, Youngstown, OH 44503.

