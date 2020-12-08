Ann M. Kovalovsky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Kovalovsky, 74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Ann was born April 2, 1946 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Leonard Vinkler and Ann Gunyula Vinkler. She was raised in Campbell, was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and lived her life in this area.

Ann attended Youngstown College of Business and worked as a secretary for various companies. She retired in 2016 as a billing clerk from the Better Management Corporation of Ohio after 14 years of employment.

Ann loved spending time with family. She was a fabulous cook and was a keeper of family traditions, especially those involving the holidays. She also loved spending time at the beaches in North Carolina with her sister.

Ann leaves three children, Karen (Bryan) Franczkowski of Austintown, Amy (Todd) Segesto of Austintown and Peter (Diana) Kovalovsky of Poland; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Katie, Logan, Kayla, Riley, Emilia, Rita and Lisa and her sister, Barbara Bodnar of Austintown, formerly of North Carolina.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at The Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

If paying respects to the family, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Ann and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will take place at a later date, and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Ann’s family, please visit our floral store.