YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Gerek, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, following a brief illness.

Ann was born December 30, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Susan Vodilko Tarkanich and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown’s west side.

She was a 1947 graduate of Chaney High School.

Following graduation, she worked for The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company for ten years as a stenographer. After taking time off to raise her children, she worked for the Austintown Board of Education as a paraprofessional at Fitch High School Reading Lab for 15 years until her retirement in 1989.

Ann was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, its Rosary Society, Rosary Makers and Golden Pillars and GCU Lodge No. 164. She had also been a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Ann was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed bowling and was recognized for numerous high games and sets achieved during league play. She also enjoyed working in her yard, scratch-off lottery tickets and going to casinos with her daughter and son-in-law.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory her son, Joseph (Susan) Gerek of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and her daughter, Suzanne (John) Hrebovcin of Austintown.

Ann will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

Ann’s husband, Joseph M. Gerek, whom she married May 7, 1955, passed away on February 25, 1995.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Tarkanich and her infant brother, Andrew Tarkanich.

Per Ann’s request, there were no calling hours. A private funeral service was held at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church.

Interment at Calvary Cemetery followed the church service, where Ann was laid to rest with her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or online at westsidecats.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.