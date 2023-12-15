GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Louise Karnofel, 100, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after enjoying a long and fulfilling life.

Ann was born December 20, 1922, on Grant Street in McKinley Heights, a daughter of the late Charles and Julia Holyk Rodomsky, and was a lifelong Trumbull County Resident.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1941.

During her life Ann worked many places. She began her career at the Defense Plant of Niles Steel Products and later was a secretary for Warren Manufacturing. She attended night school at Warren Business College and graduated with a certificate in bookkeeping, subsequently working as a bookkeeper and dispatcher for Ed Bergstrom Sales and Service. After raising her daughters, Ann went to work for Girard High School where she worked in the cafeteria for 15 years; the last three as head cook.

She met her future husband, Pete Karnofel, at Avon Oaks Ballroom and the couple were married on May 5, 1951. They enjoyed 29 wonderful years together. Pete passed away February 22, 1981.

Mrs. Karnofel was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown and active in its St. Anne Guild, where she served as Vice President for three years, its Senior Sodality, Pirohi Project and Kolachi baking.

She truly enjoyed flower gardening, especially growing dahlias, and baking cookies for special occasions to help others. She loved vacationing with her family, one day get-a-ways with her church friends and watching her husband, Peter and brother, John develop Avon Park, Squaw Creek Estates and build the connecting bridge. Most of all, Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and attending her grandsons sporting events.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Donna (Douglas) Beck of Mentor and Delores Karnofel of Girard; two grandsons, Trevor Beck of Painesville and Marshall Beck of Saratoga, California; several nieces and nephews, and her three Godsons, Mark Karnofel, Dr. James Kozlow and John Rodomsky, Jr.

Her siblings, John Rodomsky, Helen Stokowski, Mary Bradick and Pauline Sipusic preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. A committal service will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Vichnaya pamyet! Memory eternal!

