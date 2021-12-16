YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Lapinski, 100, formerly of Youngstown’s north side, Boardman and Amherst, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021 at The Woods on French Creek in Avon.



Ann was born July 11, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Wroblewski and lived her life in this area until she moved to Amherst about ten years ago.



Ann was a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.



She was a devout Catholic and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of Holy Apostles Parish and a long time member of the former St. Casimir Church, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and the church choir.



Mrs. Lapinski was also a member of the ladies auxiliary of The Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 87 and the Boardman Senior Citizens.



Ann was very proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed Polka music and dancing. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, bowling and cheering for the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. She was a good cook and baker and will always be remembered for her delicious chocolate cake and banana bread.



She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Joanne (Bill) Hosterman of North Carolina and Sandra (Bob) Jankowski of Amherst; a son, Frank (Kathy) Lapinski of Columbus; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Her husband of 48 years, John F. Lapinski, whom she married May 4, 1940, died July 7, 1988. Three sons, Edward, John and Joseph; four sisters, Stella Orosz, Sadie Rudjak, Theresa Petras and Rose Krompegel and two brothers, Charles and Henry Wroblewski, also preceded her in death.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Holy Apostles Parish, 420 Covington Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Ann’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.