AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Henik, 96, formerly of Marcia Drive, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, September 2, 2023, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

Ann was born February 7, 1927, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Michael and Susan Zahorsky Palovich, and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School and was a dedicated wife and mother. Ann also worked outside the home as a wrapper and packer at the former Superior Industries for 32 years before retiring in 1985.

Mrs. Henik was an active member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown and the Ladies Altar Guild.

Ann was a member of the USW Union Local 1331 and a member of S.O.A.R.S 27-6.

She enjoyed dancing, listening to Polka music, gardening and baking and will always be remembered for her delicious clothespin cookies and kolachi.

Most of all, Ann enjoyed the time she spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Michael G. Henik of Austintown; her daughter, Michele (Robert) Basista of North Canton; five grandchildren, Tricia (John) Carano, Michael (Irene) Henik, RJ Basista, Amanda (Robert) Back and Suzanne (Nick) Frank; six great-grandchildren, Anthony Carano, Alex Carano, Rachel Back, Riley Back, Liam Frank and Parker Basista and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 55 years, Michael E. Henik, whom she married January 25, 1947, passed away November 17, 2002.

Her daughter in law, Linda Henik; a great-granddaughter, Jozelle Henik and five brothers, Michael Palovich, Paul Palovich, George Palovich, Edward Palovich, and Andrew Palovich also preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Ann’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church 1429 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown in Ann’s memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.