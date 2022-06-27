AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Drummond, 102, formerly of The Phoenix House, passed away Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare in Mineral Ridge after a long and fulfilling life.

Ann was born October 27, 1919, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Hanis Sipus and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Drummond worked for General Electric Trumbull Lamp Plant in Warren and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was very proud of her Croatian heritage and enjoyed listening to Tamburitzan music. Ann also enjoyed baking and visiting with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Richard “Jack” (Shirley) Drummond of Austintown and Scott D. Drummond of Youngstown; two granddaughters, whom she loved dearly, Jaclynne M. Drummond and Lori A. Drummond; a brother, Eugene J. Sipus of Canfield and many extended family members.

Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Four sisters, Sylvia A. McGuire, Eva Z. Joseph, Elizabeth K. Sipus, Dorothy E. Dobran, and two brothers, John Sipus and Edward Sipus preceded Ann in death.

Private services were held Monday, June 27, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home.

Interment took place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Ann’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Continuing Healthcare, Dr. Mourad Rostom, and the staff of Buckeye Hospice for the kindness shown and care given to Ann throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buckeye Hospice or The Alzheimer’s Network in Ann’s memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.