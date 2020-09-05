Ann Bernard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Bernard, 93, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Ann was born January 5, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary Yuschak Bobersky, and lived her entire life in this area.

Ann grew up as a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on North Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown, where Ann’s father was a founding member who also helped construct the church and its Orthodox Center.

She began a career as a cosmetologist at an early age and continued working in that field into her 80s. She enjoyed her many clients, always keeping her doors open and she inspired and taught her grandchildren the joys of the trade.

Ann and her sister, Mary, were known for taking long daily walks together, enjoying the beauty of nearby Mill Creek Park and they always did so with a smile. Ann and Mary were yoga enthusiasts and enjoyed synchronized swimming together. Ann also enjoyed traveling to many places for both work and vacation.

Mrs. Bernard was currently a member of Unity Church in Girard.

She leaves two sons, Ronald G. (Janet) Bernard and Frank D. (Elizabeth) Bernard, both of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Tina, Melissa, Rachel, Sarah, Ronnie and Jayne; six great-grandchildren, Deianera, Rayonna, Alex, Mariah, Serayah and Silas; a great-great-granddaughter, Ava; many nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 51 years, Frank “Husky” Bernard, whom she married in June 22, 1946, passed away July 12, 1997. Besides her husband, her sister, Mary Miller; two brothers, Ted Bobersky and Mike Kraiosky, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 where a funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ann and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Ann’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: