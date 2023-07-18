MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Banyots Vanyo, 92, passed away Saturday morning, July 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a long and fulfilling life.

Ann was born September 4, 1930, in Newton Falls, a daughter of the late Matt and Anna Meleski, was a lifelong area resident and lived most of her life on the city’s west side.

She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and worked several jobs throughout her lifetime while dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family. Ann worked for The Internal Revenue Service, Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson and Bliss Manufacturing before she retired.

Mrs. Vanyo was a member of the former Our Lady of Hungary Church, a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Youngstown and a member of St. Mary Church in Mineral Ridge.

Ann was a very independent and self-sufficient lady. She was proud to be living alone and still driving at the age of 92. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and greatly enjoyed doing yard work, especially mowing her lawn in a plaid pattern. Ann also enjoyed tending to her flowerbeds and feeding the birds.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her five children, Terry McAllister of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Fran Hanson of Columbus, Andy (Betty) Banyots, Jr., of Parma, Debbie (Bob) Stevens of Morgantown West Virginia and Mark Banyots of Austintown; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Matt (Carolyn) Meleski of Michigan, Jim (Joyce) Meleski of Florida and Jerry Meleski of Ohio; two sisters, Mary (Tony) Kos of Austintown and Theresa (Draper) Eltman of Champion and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her first husband, Andy Banyots, whom she married September 10, 1955, passed away May 25, 1994. Her second husband, Joe Vanyo, whom she married September 29, 1996, passed away October 5, 2016.

Three brothers, Edward, Phil and Stanley Meleski also preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 3504 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge.

Interment will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown where Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband, Andy.

