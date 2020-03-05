Anita “Dolly” Ifft, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita “Dolly” Ifft, 84, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, at Windsor House at Canfield, with family by her side.

Anita was born May 6, 1935, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Dominic and Marie Gennaro Piccolo.

She was raised in Campbell and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked for a time at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube offices in Boardman.

When Dolly married in 1963, she dedicated the remainder of her life to raising and caring for her family.

Dolly was proud of her Italian heritage and Campbell roots and loved the time she spent with her family and friends.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Her husband of 49 years, John Ifft, whom she married September 7, 1963, in St. Lucy’s Church in Campbell, passed away January 5, 2013.

Dolly will be truly missed by her daughter, Jodi (Tim) Bednar of Canfield; her three grandchildren, Layni, Jake and Layken Bednar; her sister, Norma (Jack) DeMain of Youngstown; her brother, Dominic (Nina) Piccolo of Orlando, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Dolly’s family thanks the staff of Canfield Place, Windsor House at Canfield and Hospice of the Valley, for the kindness shown and care given to her and her family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

