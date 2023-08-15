LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angie L. DePillo, 94, formerly of Girard, passed away Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023, at Liberty Health Care Center after a long and fulfilling life.

Angie was born September 3, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Patsy and Clara DelBene Ragozzine, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and worked as a nurse assistant for local doctors in the area for nearly 50 years.

Mrs. DePillo was a member of St. Rose Church.

She enjoyed traveling to Italy with her husband, Gene, and spending time with her family and friends.

Angie leaves to cherish her memory, many cousins on both the DelBene and Ragozzine sides of the family and many extended family members.

Her husband of 56 years, Gene DePillo, whom she married November 3, 1956, passed away November 16, 2012.

Her son, Dallas DePillo, and her brother, Joseph Ragozzine also preceded Angie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Angie will be laid to rest with her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.