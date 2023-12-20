GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo “Buddy” Minniti, 73, passed away Wednesday evening, December 13, 2023, at his home following a brief illness.

Angelo was born August 26, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late Angelo P. Minniti and Helen Rozzo Minniti and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and worked as a general contractor, owning and operating his own business, Ang Minniti Construction for many years.

Buddy was very health conscious and always into physical fitness. He enjoyed riding horse and owned several horses throughout his lifetime. Angelo also enjoyed camping, fishing and dancing. At the age of 12, Angelo’s older brother snuck him into the Elm’s Ballroom where he showed off his excellent dance moves and drew a large crowd to watch him dance. Angelo was so talented, he was invited to come back despite him only being 12 years old.

He will always be remembered for his humor and his philosophical thoughts about life.

Angelo leaves to cherish his memory his four brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Minniti, Richard (Kathleen) Minniti, Andrew (Mary) Minniti and Robert (Julie) Minniti; his two sisters, Phyllis Steiner and Andrea Minniti and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Private family services were held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In our lives we seek acceptance, love, and truth. Trying to hang on and let go of facing memories of our youth. Hoping and waiting for that day that something special may come our way. Never realizing that, today was a gift, and tomorrow is nothing more than an if.



