STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo “Angel” Mendez, 56, passed away tragically, in a traffic accident on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Angelo was born February 16, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of the late Francisco Gomez and Sofia Vargas and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1982 graduate of South High School and worked at Asian Chao for several years.

Angel was of the Catholic faith.

He loved music, reading the Bible and he also loved cats. Angel loved life and had a big heart, he also enjoyed helping others.

He leaves to cherish his memory four brothers, Enrique (Linda) Mendez, Orlando (Claudia) Gomez, Aladino Gomez and Ben Gomez; two sisters, Dahlia (Johnny) Vasquez and Yolanda Gomez; a grandson, Angelo Mendez III; many nieces and nephews and extended family members and siblings and extended family members in Puerto Rico.

Angel will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His son, Angel Mendez, Jr. and a brother John Morales preceded Angel in death.

Family and friends may gather to respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where private family services will take place at 6:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Angel and his family in your prayers.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.