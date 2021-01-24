Angeline C. Lawson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline C. Lawson, 87, passed away peacefully late Friday morning, January 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Angeline, who was affectionately known to many as “Bub,” was born November 20, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Zak DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.
Angeline was a graduate of South High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family, as well as for many others.
She enjoyed bowling, cooking, frequent card games with the Lawsons and an “occasional” casino trip with her casino buddy, Mary Ann Tomko. Most importantly, she loved the time she spent with her family.
Mrs. Lawson was known for passing along recipes and family traditions to her family, always adding a little extra something. She was a big fan of the Cleveland pro sports teams, the Indians, Browns and Cavs.
Bub was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.
Angeline leaves two daughters, Cindy (Robert “Zig”) Zdelar of Midlothian, Virginia and Diane Lawson, with whom she made her home; three sons, George J. (Eileen) Lawson of Boardman, Mark A. (Jackie) Lawson of Canfield and Rich (Sharon) Lawson of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Angela (Doug) Cameron, Allison (Joe) Castro, David (Courtney) Lawson, Alicia Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Benjamin Lawson and Alanna Lawson; four great-grandchildren, Avery, Chase, Taylor and Chelsea and a sister, Mary Bakos of Youngstown.
Angeline’s husband, George H. Lawson, whom she married August 4, 1956, passed away May 8, 1990.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard, Austintown.
If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend the Mass, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Angeline and her family in your thoughts and prayers.
Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Angeline’s name to the American Lung Association, through https://www.lung.org/ or to the American Stroke Association, through https://www.stroke.org/.
