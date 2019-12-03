Angela A. Frank, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela A. Frank, 92, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019, at Park Vista of Youngstown.

Angela was born July 10, 1927, in Gray, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Setinsek.

She worked as a caterer for the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown, retiring after 17 years.

Mrs. Frank was a member of the former Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the church’s Up Beat Club.

She enjoyed dancing, cooking and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Her husband of 59 years, John G. Frank, whom she married March 18, 1950, passed away July 29, 2009.

Angela leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Gerald Lee Frank and Robert Wayne Frank; as well as a granddaughter, Sarah.

Besides her husband; a son, John Allen Frank, preceded Angela in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life service at noon on Saturday, December 7, at Belmont Park Cemetery Chapel on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

To send flowers to Angela’s family, please visit our floral section.