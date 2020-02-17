Andrew J. “Jim” Schulick, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. “Jim” Schulick, 79, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jim was born December 12, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andy and Helen Mesaros Schulick and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Wilson High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Schulick worked as a service tech for Culligan/Gordon Brothers for 40 years, retiring in 1995.

Jim was a member of Youngstown Rod and Custom Car Club and of the Outcast Car Club. He greatly enjoyed car cruises, fishing and visiting casinos.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Shelly (Joe) Mazerik of Austintown; his son, James (Tracey) Schulick of Middleburg, Florida; his brother, Robert (Joanne) Schulick of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Kayla Mazerik (R.J. Balog), Ronny Duvall, Jimmy Schulick and Kylee Schulick; several nieces and nephews; two great-nephews, John Blinsky and Henry Hecker; a sister-in-law, Vicki (Mike) Scahill of Boardman; a daughter-in-law, Jayme Dixon Schulick and many extended family members and friends.

His wife of 56 years, Marsha L. Knight Schulick, whom he married June 18, 1959, passed away Feb. 12, 2016. A son, Robert Schulick, also preceded Jim in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Celebration of Life service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Jim’s family would like to thank the many family members and friends who helped care for him throughout his illness.

To send flowers to Andrew J. “Jim” Schulick’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.