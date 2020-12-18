Andrew J. “Andy” Smyczynski, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. “Andy” Smyczynski, 50, passed away late Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020, at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland following a two-and-a-half-month battle with pancreatitis.

Andy was born April 5, 1970, in Kyonggi-Do, South Korea and was a son of John and Myong Smyczynski.

Andy came to America and the Mahoning Valley with his parents when he was nine months old and spent the rest of his life in this area.

He was a 1988 graduate of Newton Falls High School, where he was a standout athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball. After high school, Andy attended Youngstown State University and was a walk-on for the YSU football team, earning a spot at quarterback before injury sidelined his football dreams.

Sports were always a big part of Andy’s life and he passionately enjoyed coaching all youth sports. He was an assistant varsity basketball coach for Youngstown Christian School, was an assistant varsity basketball coach at Salem High School and he coached freshman basketball at Canfield High School. He also was an avid golfer who belonged to several golf leagues and he played annually in the Valley’s Greatest Golfer competition. Andy truly loved playing golf for fun with his son and his friends.

Andy was a self-employed insurance agent since starting his own company, 3 Sons Insurance, in Canfield in 2014.

He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father, for his uncanny ability to make others laugh and for always coming through as the life of the party!

Andy leaves his wife of 24 years, Melisa A. Rakocy Smyczynski, whom he married August 24, 1996; three sons, Alex J. Smyczynski, Nick J. Smyczynski and Nate A. Smyczynski, all at home; his parents, John and Myong of Kingman, Arizona; his brother, Joey Smyczynski of Las Vegas; his sister, Jeanne (Bruce) Wallick of Las Vegas; two nephews; his father-in-law, Joseph Rakocy of Poland and a brother-in-law, Chris (Lisa) Rakocy of Boardman.

His mother-in-law, Sandy Rakocy, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

If paying respects in person to the family, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, the service for Andy will be live-streamed through www.highwaytab.church by scrolling down and clicking on the link to watch on YouTube or Facebook.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, due to Andy’s untimely passing, his family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.