GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lou Cramer Mackey, 71, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her family following a year long illness.

Amy Lou was born June 16, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry Cramer and Dorothy Buhjer Cramer Draves and grew up in Vienna.

She was a 1969 graduate of Mathews High School and worked in retail. She worked at both Hills and Ames department stores, in the Liberty Plaza, until their closing. Most recently, she worked at Dollar Tree in Austintown.

Mrs. Mackey was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church.

Amy Lou was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Girard and the Girard Eagles Ladies Auxiliary where she served as secretary and past president.

Amy Lou enjoyed volunteering her time with functions held with her club and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, first with Troop 181 and later with Troop 583.

She had a love of food, going out to eat, traveling, crafting and she also enjoyed creating costumes and other articles of clothing for her grandchildren. Amy Lou was a hard-working, supportive and compassionate woman and she greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends and her beloved pugs, Bailey and Sassy. Most of all, Amy Lou loved her family and enjoyed being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 35 years, William J. Mackey, whom she married March 14, 1987; three children, Greta (Gary) Kovach of Youngstown, Fawne (Pat) Marciano of Austintown and Edward (Deborah) Burns, Jr. of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Jenna (Sergio), Corey (Tyler), Zachary (Ambriehl), Tiffany (Devin), Mia and Emma; six great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild due to arrive in April; two brothers, Thom (Diana) Cramer and Mike (Phyllis) Cramer; a sister-in-law, Marialice Mackey; nieces and nephews, Bishop, April, Justin, Donovan, Wolfgang, Christopher, Kaisha, Angie and Megan (Matt) and many extended family members and friends.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Henry Cramer; her mother, Dorothy Draves; stepfather, Richard Draves and a brother, Rikk Cramer, preceded Amy Lou in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

In honor of Amy Lou, her family requests everyone wear a pop of purple to share in her love of the color.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.