Amy Abranovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Abranovich, 53, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home.

Amy was born February 4, 1968, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, was a daughter of Nick and Tressa Abranovich and has lived in the Youngstown area for about 20 years.

She was a graduate of New Wilmington High School in Pennsylvania and she spent her life creating a home for her beloved husband, Larry and daughter, Renay.

Amy never lost her childhood wonder of life and she enjoyed gardening and reading. She took in wandering cats and would give them a home. “Bisquit” and “Scottie” will be looking for her in the days ahead as Amy’s family moves through their grief.

Amy loved music, especially the songs of Neil Young. She also loved roses and during a recent move, she returned to her former home to get the old rose bush she loved so much.

She leaves her loving husband, Larry Wilson; daughter, Renay; son, Anthony; her mother, Tressa; three brothers, Eric, William, Chris and three sisters, Mary Beth Kaufman, Judith and Tari.

Amy’s father, Nick; her eldest brother, Nick and a sister, Jeanie, preceded her in death.

There will be no public calling hours or services at this time. Please keep Amy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

This poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley encompasses the family’s thoughts of Amy:

“Music, When Soft Voices Die

Music, when soft voices die,

Vibrates in the memory;

Odours, when sweet violets sicken,

Live within the sense they quicken.

Rose leaves, when the rose is dead,

Are heap’d for the beloved’s bed;

And so thy thoughts, when thou art gone,

Love itself shall slumber on.”

To send flowers to Amy’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.