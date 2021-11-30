Amelia “Millie” Parimucha, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Parimucha, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 27, 2021, at Hospice House.

Amelia was born August 23, 1930, in Campbell and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Suhar Sulak.

Millie was raised in Campbell and was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Millie was a loving wife and homemaker who also worked outside the home for Livingston’s in downtown Youngstown and for Joseph Horne Co. Department Store.

She was raised in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown and was currently a member of Nativity of Christ Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Millie enjoyed being with her family.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Pam Seeley, Robert Zastany, Jan Taylor, Patty Kelsey, Joe Nachim, Paul Nachim and Michele Esposito; a brother-in-law, Michael Esposito and close neighbors, Jan and Gene Davidson.

Millie’s husband of 46 years, John Parimucha, whom she married August 29, 1954, passed away December 2, 2000.

Besides her husband, four sisters, Anne Soroka, Stephanie Martin, Pauline Nachim, and Helen Esposito and two nephews, Charles Martin and Glenn Zastany, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a panachida will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Thursday morning, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Christ Orthodox Church, 703 Miller Avenue, Youngstown.

Due to the continuing pandemic, all those attending are requested to wear masks or facial coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Committal will take place after the church services and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Millie will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Millie’s family thanks the nurses and staff at Hospice House, for the kindness, compassion and support shown for Millie and family in her final days.

