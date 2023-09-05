YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValeyTributes) – Alvin Andrew Medvez, 87, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, August 18, 2023, at Heritage Hall Senior Living in Front Royal following a brief illness.

Alvin was born December 3, 1935, in Campbell, a son of the late Andrew and Irene Makatura Medvez and lived in the area most of his life.

Al proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for two years and also served in the United States Coast Guard for two years.

When he returned home from the service, Al married Mary Jane Joseph on April 15, 1961, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage. Mary Jane passed away on June 27, 2005.

He worked in broadcasting all of his life and started his career as a disc jockey for WSOM and WNIO. Al then went to work for WYTV, Channel 33 news where he worked as an announcer and a cameraman for over 30 years before he retired.

Al was installed as permanent deacon at the former St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church on August 21, 1982 and served the parish for 25 years before he retired on November 30, 2007.

After Mary Jane’s passing, Al moved to Stephen City, Virginia where he resided for the past several years. While in Virginia, Al met Janet, whom he married May 9, 2008. Janet passed away December 22, 2022.

Al leaves to forever cherish his memory his daughter, Ginny Englehardt; his son, Andy Medvez; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Micklas; a brother-in-law, Bob Elko and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Al’s son-in-law, Rick Englehardt, his two sisters, Myrna Elko and Mary Ann Halko, and his two brothers-in-law, Tim Micklas and Vince Halko preceded him in death.

Services were held in Stephen City, Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.