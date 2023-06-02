YOUNGSTOWN – Alice Marie Rair, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023, at Omni Manor following a lengthy struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Born May 26, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Emil and Avalon (Lindsay) Drabison, Alice, lovingly known to her children and many others as “Honey”, was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School,

She worked at Conrail Railroad as a receptionist for ten years before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

Honey was a devoted mother and friend to many. Her love of animals was well known. She was an active volunteer with her children’s schools and in later years at St. Joseph’s Church, where she was a member most of her adult life.

She was a regular at the Youngstown YMCA spending time in and out of the pool with friends from her water aerobics crew. For a number of years, she ran the concession stands at Pemberton Park and Bob Cene Park. She also enjoyed serving as a poll worker on Election Day with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Alice was well known throughout the neighborhood, from her cherished walks with the “Kennel Club” to working in her yard, building bonfires or just sitting on her swing watching over her neighborhood and visiting. Honey loved talking to people, and never met a stranger. She was often the first to show up and help a friend or neighbor in need. She will be remembered for her friendly nature, love of children and animals, especially her beloved dog, Annie, her love for her friends and family, as well as her love of dessert, usually Handel’s chocolate pecan insisting it be served before her meal.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Randal (Sara) Rair Ph.D. of Port Clinton; her daughter, Lesa Rair of Arlington, Virginia; her brother, Michael (Lynne) Drabison of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 47 years, Dale James Rair passed away on September 5, 2022. She was also preceded in death by many pets and “grandpets” over the years and will be especially thankful to reunite with her Annie.

The family would like to thank the staff of Omni West and Omni Manor for their kindness and compassionate care.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Alice’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Friends of Fido via their website https://www.friendsoffidomahoning.org/donate or by mail to PO Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

