HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Kowalski, 86, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 12, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Alice was born December 17, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Alice Roper Lapek and came to the Hubbard area in 1966.

She was a 1952 graduate of Union City High School.

Alice worked at Packard Electric for 35 years while raising and caring for her family and retired in 1991.

Mrs. Kowalski was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. She taught CCD at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell, and volunteered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon serving fish dinners during lent.

She lived her life everyday for her faith, family and friends. Her unconditional love, kindness and compassion will live on through the many lives she touched.

Alice greatly enjoyed reading, bowling, playing board games and card games. She also liked working sudoku and crossword puzzles, but most of all, Alice cherished her family and she enjoyed the time she spent with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory, six children, Ann Marie (Michael) Rusnack of Cleveland, Joseph (Tammy) Kowalski of Tennessee, Kathleen (Simeone) D’Errico of Girard, Ame (Gary) Little of Negley, Lawrence (Wendy) Kowalski of Tennessee and Sister Mary Kowalski of Rome, Italy. 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Sandy Kowalski of Liberty Township; a dear friend, whom she cherished and was like a daughter to Alice, Sharon Koch of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Alice will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 50 years, Joseph Kowalski, whom she married October 1953, passed away January 10, 2004.

Two grandsons, Joshua Beasley and Michael Little; two sisters, Kitty and Pat and a brother Fred also preceded Alice in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

Alice’s family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice for the kindness shown and wonderful, compassionate care they provided to Alice in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, Alice’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to EWTN Global Catholic Television Network via www.ewtn.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.