Alice Elsie Napodano Heaver, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Elsie Napodano Heaver, 84, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Austintown Health Care from complications of Covid-19.



Alice was born July 10, 1936, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, was a daughter of the late Fred H. Vannatten and Virginia Walls Vannatten and graduated from Union Area High School in New Castle.

She lived in Ohio, Texas, Florida and Tennessee before coming back to the Youngstown area in January of this year from Nashville.



She graduated from nursing school in Texas in 1981 and worked as an LPN at various medical facilities around the country.



In addition to her career, Alice dedicated her life to God and served her church alongside her husband, Pastor Abel Napodano, who was a Methodist preacher serving local churches in Youngstown, New Castle and Lowellville and also in other parts of the country. Alice was an accomplished artist, author and a vocalist with a beautiful singing voice and recorded a Christian music album with Abel, “Alone With God.”



She was also the author of about 30 books and was a talented oil painting portraitist. For fun and relaxation, Alice loved to play bingo.



She leaves four children, Steve (Jennifer) Napodano, with whom she made her home, Janet (Joseph) Cooper of South Carolina, Michael (Celeste) Napodano of Texas and David Napodano of New Castle; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and a sister, Nellie May of New Castle.



Her husbands, Abel Napodano and Andrew Heaver, the love of her life, are now reunited with her in Heaven. A daughter, Barbara Pina; a brother, Fred Vannatten; a sister, Marian Ryan and a brother-in-law, Ronald May, have also passed away.



A celebration of Alice’s life will take place at a later date. Please keep Alice and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

