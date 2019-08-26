Alfred D. “Alfie” Eusanio, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred D. “Alfie” Eusanio, 67, passed away Friday evening, August 23, 2019, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Alfred was born June 16, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late August and Julia Marucci Eusanio and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church and a graduate of St. Brendan Elementary School. Alfie attended Chaney High School, graduating in 1970, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 30 years, retiring in 1999. In his younger days, he was the owner / operator of Alfie’s on Mahoning Avenue and he was the current owner of AM Graphics on Youngstown’s west side.

Mr. Eusanio enjoyed golfing, and he especially enjoyed the time he spent with his children, family, and friends.

Alfie leaves to cherish his memory three children, Augustino “Tino” Eusanio of Youngstown, Mario Eusanio of Hubbard and Angelina Eusanio of Hubbard; a brother, David Eusanio of Youngstown; three sisters, Karen (Ben) Kailer of Youngstown and twins Denise McClain and Janice Rogers, both of Las Vegas; and nieces and nephews, Angela (Todd) Crofford, Gina (Dan) Hales, Brian Kailer, Toni Eusanio, Julie Kailer and Stacey (Nick) Kilby.

Besides his parents, a nephew, Jackie McClain, preceded Alfie in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m.